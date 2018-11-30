Wild's Mikael Granlund: Ends goal drought

Granlund scored a goal on one of his six shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Granlund opened the scoring 7:46 in, snapping a seven-game goal drought. His six shots also tied a season high, as Granlund continues to roll offensively. The Finnish forward mustered five helpers during that seven-game goal drought and has 24 points in the last 22 games.