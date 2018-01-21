Wild's Mikael Granlund: Feels ill Sunday

Granlund sat out of Sunday's practice with an illness, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau described it as "under the weather" and hopes Granlund will be able to suit up Monday against the Senators. The Wild haven't played a game without Granlund since October, so it'd be interesting to see the squad would perform without its power-play guru (five goals, seven assists, 42 games).