Wild's Mikael Granlund: Feels ill Sunday
Granlund sat out of Sunday's practice with an illness, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Bruce Boudreau described it as "under the weather" and hopes Granlund will be able to suit up Monday against the Senators. The Wild haven't played a game without Granlund since October, so it'd be interesting to see the squad would perform without its power-play guru (five goals, seven assists, 42 games).
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Turns in another multi-point showing•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects three assists•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Earns hat trick in win over Preds•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches two points in win•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches assist in loss•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Tallies helper Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...