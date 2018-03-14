Wild's Mikael Granlund: Few shots amid slump

Granlund had just one shot on goal in Tuesday's loss to Colorado. He's had just seven shots and no goals in his last six games (he does have four assists). "Maybe we're asking for him to do a little too much. I don't know. The one thing I do know is after almost two years, he will turn it around. He will get better," head coach Bruce Boudreau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Granlund had several turnovers in Tuesday's game as he's in a slump. He'll likely improve soon as he's had few prolonged slumps in his career.