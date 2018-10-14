Wild's Mikael Granlund: Finally puts up points

Granlund picked up his first points of the season, scoring a goal and adding an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina.

It took four games for Granlund to contribute offensively. He has averaged 68 points over the last two seasons, so we're sure his owners are as happy as Wild management that he's finally woken up. Stay patient.

