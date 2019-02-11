Wild's Mikael Granlund: Finds goal column in loss
Granlund scored his team's only goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
The power-play marker was Granlund's first goal since Jan. 7. He's now scored 13 times and has 45 points in 56 games this season. On Sunday, he led all Minnesota forwards with 22:32 of ice time and finished with a minus-1 rating.
