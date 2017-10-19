Wild's Mikael Granlund: Game-time decision versus Jets

Granlund (groin) will be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's matchup with Winnipeg, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports.

Granlund has been sidelined since Opening Night , missing each of the Wild's last three outings. If given the all-clear, the winger figures to join Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu on the top line based on practice lines Thursday. Landon Ferraro -- who was called up from AHL Iowa -- would likely suit up in the event Granlund can't give it a go.