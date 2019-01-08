Wild's Mikael Granlund: Gifted game-winner against Habs
Granlund scored his 12th goal of the season in Monday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens.
While it was Granlund who put the shot home early in the third period for his fourth game-winner of the season, full credit should go to Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry, who not only handed Granlund the puck on a reckless behind-the-back pass attempt as he circled his own net, but then came back and blocked out Carey Price as he tried to make the save. The marker ended a 15-game goalless drought for Granlund, but the 26-year-old remains on pace for a breakout campaign with 39 points through 41 games.
