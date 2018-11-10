Wild's Mikael Granlund: Going through extreme hot streak
Granlund scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-1 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
The 26-year-old didn't score in the first three games of the season, but since then, he's tallied at least one point in 12 of the last 13 contests. Granlund is averaging more than a point per game with nine goals and 17 points this season, and he's recorded that in the last 13 contests. It's still early, but he appears primed to pass his career-bests of 26 goals and 69 points from two seasons ago.
