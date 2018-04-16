Wild's Mikael Granlund: Hits scoresheet twice in Game 3

Granlund scored a goal and pitched in a helper in a 6-2 Game 3 victory over the Jets on Sunday.

Granlund's power-play tally 9:47 into the first period got the party started for the Wild, who pumped in five more goals to cruise to victory on home ice. He also skated 18:45, which is the most of the young series for the 26-year-old Finn, as well as the most among Minnesota forwards in Game 3.