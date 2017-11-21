Wild's Mikael Granlund: In on all three goals

Granlund scored two goals and added an assist during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

One of the goals and the assist came with the man advantage, and Granlund now has two tallies and five helpers during an active four-game point streak. The 25-year-old Finn was a little slow out of the gate and missed time with a groin injury, but this recent heater has Granlund back on track. Remember, he collected 26 goals and 69 points during last season's breakout campaign.

