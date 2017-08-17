Wild's Mikael Granlund: Injures ankle training

Granlund (hand) hurt his ankle during training, but is expected to resume his offseason regimen in two weeks, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Granlund is already working through a broken hand he suffered during the playoffs and now will miss two weeks of training with an ankle ailment. At this point, neither malady is expected to impact his availability for the 2017-18 campaign -- although fantasy owners may start to question his durability.