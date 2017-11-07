Wild's Mikael Granlund: Lights lamp at last
Granlund finally scored his first goal of the season Monday, but the Wild lost 5-3 to the Bruins on the road.
A groin injury wiped out five games to Granlund's misfortune in October, and despite depositing a pair of apples versus the Habs last Thursday, it looks as though the versatile forward is still settling into an offensive groove. Don't forget that Granny led Minnesota with 69 points (26 goals, 43 assists) last year.
