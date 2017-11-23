Wild's Mikael Granlund: Lights lamp twice
Granlund notched two goals (one on the power play) on six shots in a 5-4 win over the Sabres on Wednesday.
The winger has kicked it into high gear recently. Granlund has a five-game point streak,and he's tallied nine points in those contests. Five of those points have come with the extra man as well.
