Wild's Mikael Granlund: Lights the lamp twice

Granlund notched two goals (one on the power play) on six shots in a 5-4 win over the Sabres on Wednesday.

The winger has kicked it into high gear recently. Granlund has a five-game point streak,and he's tallied nine points in those contests. Five of those points have come with the extra man as well.

