Wild's Mikael Granlund: Looking at extended absence

Per head coach Bruce Boudreau, Grandlund will probably miss the Wild's next four games due to a groin injury, the Star Tribune reports.

While the initial diagnosis on Grandlund's injury indicated that it was not likely to be serious, this new timetable would keep the Finnish pivot sidelined for the next two weeks. Minnesota has an extended break between Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets and their next contest the following Friday in Winnipeg, so there's still a chance that Granlund could be back earlier, but don't count on it.