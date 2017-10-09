Wild's Mikael Granlund: Mystery ailment evidently not serious

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau believes Granlund's undisclosed injury is "short term."

The punchy top-six forward missed Saturday's road contest due to the ailment, but the bench boss provided an update on Granlund, adding, "Granny went to see the doctor. I really think it's short term." This is obviously encouraging news for the Finn's fantasy owners, as it seems like more of a day-to-day concern rather than the threat of a long-term absence.