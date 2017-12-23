Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches assist in loss

Granlund had a helper in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Friday.

Granlund has cooled quite a bit after a strong November, posting just six points in the final month of 2017. He's got the talent to be better than what he's shown in December, so he might be an attractive candidate to buy low on.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories