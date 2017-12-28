Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches two points in win

Granlund scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Wednesday's win over the Stars.

Granlund's steady production continues, as the 25-year-old is now up to eight goals and 24 points in 32 games on the season. Granlund plays on the top line and sees first unit power-play time, making him an ideal fantasy forward. After recording a career-high 26 goals and 69 points in 2016-17, Granlund is on track to post similar totals this time around. Get him in your lineup.