Wild's Mikael Granlund: Out again Saturday
Granlund (groin) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Flames.
Granlund will miss a fifth consecutive contest Saturday, but he was considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Winnipeg, indicating he's likely closing in on a return to game action. The Wild should release another update on the 25-year-old forward's status ahead of Tuesday's game against Vancouver.
