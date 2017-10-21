Wild's Mikael Granlund: Out again Saturday

Granlund (groin) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Flames.

Granlund will miss a fifth consecutive contest Saturday, but he was considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Winnipeg, indicating he's likely closing in on a return to game action. The Wild should release another update on the 25-year-old forward's status ahead of Tuesday's game against Vancouver.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories