Wild's Mikael Granlund: Playing Monday

Granlund (illness) will be in the lineup Monday against the Senators.

It looks like Granlund won't miss any time with this illness. Which is good, because the Finn has 14 points in his last 11 contests. The Senators rank in the bottom five in team GAA, so fantasy owners are surely happy to know Granlund is going to be in the lineup.

