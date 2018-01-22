Wild's Mikael Granlund: Playing Monday
Granlund (illness) will be in the lineup Monday against the Senators.
It looks like Granlund won't miss any time with this illness. Which is good, because the Finn has 14 points in his last 11 contests. The Senators rank in the bottom five in team GAA, so fantasy owners are surely happy to know Granlund is going to be in the lineup.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Feels ill Sunday•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Turns in another multi-point showing•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects three assists•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Earns hat trick in win over Preds•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches two points in win•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches assist in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...