Wild's Mikael Granlund: Plays key role in blowout win

Granlund finished Tuesday's 7-1 win over Montreal with three assists.

The 26-year-old Finn has been a point machine so far this season, scoring 11 goals to go along with 20 assists in 30 games. Granlund continues to play at a point per game pace in 2018-19, notching seven assists in his last five contests. Making things even better, two of his three helpers on Tuesday came with the man advantage, giving Granlund 11 power-play points on the year.