Wild's Mikael Granlund: Points in three straight
Granlund scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Arizona.
The second-period marker gave Granlund points in his last three games, bringing his season total to four in six contests. The ninth overall pick in 2010 has looked dangerous in the early stages of 2018-19 and should continue to produce consistently for his fantasy owners. Coming off two straight campaigns of 60-plus points, there's little reason to doubt Granlund's ability to do it yet again.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Registers apple in loss•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Finally puts up points•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Quiet in season-opening loss•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Hits scoresheet twice in Game 3•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Dishes twice in loss•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Breaks out against Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...