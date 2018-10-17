Wild's Mikael Granlund: Points in three straight

Granlund scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Arizona.

The second-period marker gave Granlund points in his last three games, bringing his season total to four in six contests. The ninth overall pick in 2010 has looked dangerous in the early stages of 2018-19 and should continue to produce consistently for his fantasy owners. Coming off two straight campaigns of 60-plus points, there's little reason to doubt Granlund's ability to do it yet again.