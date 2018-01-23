Wild's Mikael Granlund: Posts two points in final period
Granlund had an assist on the game winner and provided insurance with a power-play goal in a 3-1 win over Ottawa on Monday.
Granlund continues to produce in bunches for his owners, as he's now scored 11 points in January. He's been particularly sharp against Canadian teams, as seven of his points this month have come in the Wild's four games against foes from the Great White North. Regardless of the opposition, he's playing well right now and should be a fixture in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Playing Monday•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Feels ill Sunday•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Turns in another multi-point showing•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects three assists•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Earns hat trick in win over Preds•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches two points in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...