Wild's Mikael Granlund: Posts two points in final period

Granlund had an assist on the game winner and provided insurance with a power-play goal in a 3-1 win over Ottawa on Monday.

Granlund continues to produce in bunches for his owners, as he's now scored 11 points in January. He's been particularly sharp against Canadian teams, as seven of his points this month have come in the Wild's four games against foes from the Great White North. Regardless of the opposition, he's playing well right now and should be a fixture in fantasy lineups.