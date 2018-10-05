Wild's Mikael Granlund: Quiet in season-opening loss

Granlund had two shots on goal in 19:23 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Colorado.

Granlund begins the season on the top line wtih Jason Zucker and Eric Staal. The top line didn't generate any offense Thursday, but that line should improve since it clicked last year and combined for 75 goals.

