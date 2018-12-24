Wild's Mikael Granlund: Racking up assists in December

Granlund had an assist in a 2-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday, giving him 10 assists in his last 10 games.

That's impressive, but of course the fact he doesn't have any goals in December is also notable on the negative side of the ledger. In fact, he only has one goal in his last 18 games. However, despite that, he has 11 goals on the season, so it feels like more of a rough patch than an indictment of his skills.