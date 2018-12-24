Wild's Mikael Granlund: Racking up assists in December
Granlund had an assist in a 2-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday, giving him 10 assists in his last 10 games.
That's impressive, but of course the fact he doesn't have any goals in December is also notable on the negative side of the ledger. In fact, he only has one goal in his last 18 games. However, despite that, he has 11 goals on the season, so it feels like more of a rough patch than an indictment of his skills.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Plays key role in blowout win•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Sends out two helpers•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Charting course at career pace•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Ends goal drought•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Trio of assists in win•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Secures another win for Minnesota•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...