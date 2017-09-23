Wild's Mikael Granlund: Ready for preseason debut

Granlund (ankle) is listed on the preliminary roster for Saturday's exhibition home game against the Avalanche, the Star-Tribune reports.

The potent power-play pivot sustained his injury during training in mid-August, after he'd already been recovering from a broken hand. Now that he appears to be healthy, Granlund, who's fresh off a campaign in which he recorded 69 points (26 goals, 43 assists) in 81 games, reportedly will reunite with Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu in the upcoming preseason tilt.