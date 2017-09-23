Wild's Mikael Granlund: Ready for preseason debut
Granlund (ankle) is listed on the preliminary roster for Saturday's exhibition home game against the Avalanche, the Star-Tribune reports.
The potent power-play pivot sustained his injury during training in mid-August, after he'd already been recovering from a broken hand. Now that he appears to be healthy, Granlund, who's fresh off a campaign in which he recorded 69 points (26 goals, 43 assists) in 81 games, reportedly will reunite with Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu in the upcoming preseason tilt.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Training again•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Injures ankle training•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Settles on three-year, $17.25 million extension•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Decides arbitration best route•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Rights retained by Minnesota•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Played with broken hand•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...