Wild's Mikael Granlund: Recovery ahead of schedule

Granlund's (groin) rehab has been progressing well, and he could be available Friday against Winnipeg the Star Tribune reports.

Even though head coach Bruce Boudreau said he would be held out until Oct. 24 at the earliest, Grandlund reportedly looked very sharp during Monday's practice and there's a strong chance he plays either against Winnipeg on Friday, or Calgary on Sunday. The 25-year-old hasn't played since opening night and after bursting onto the scene last season with 69 points in 81 games, look for him to slot back into a top-six role when he returns.