Wild's Mikael Granlund: Registers apple in loss
Granlund registered a primary assist in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Predators.
Granny has points in back-to-back games after dropping box-score goose eggs in the first three. Considering the 2010 ninth overall pick scored 21 times to go with 46 helpers over 77 regular-season games in 2017-18, it probably cost fantasy owners a pretty penny to acquire him, but the Finn is starting to pay dividends for those that have shown patience in the 26-year-old forward.
