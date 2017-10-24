Wild's Mikael Granlund: Says he'll return Tuesday

Granlund (groin) declared himself active for Tuesday's home game against the Canucks, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

Having only played in the season opener so far, look for Granlund to jump right into the top six with power-play action. The Wild averaged four goals per game in his absence, albeit with just two wins over the last five.

