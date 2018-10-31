Wild's Mikael Granlund: Scores deciding goal on power play

Granlund tallied two points Tuesday in a 4-3 win over Edmonton.

Tuesday's performance gives Granlund seven points in his last five games, four of which have come with the man advantage. It was also his second game-winning goal over that span. Now with 12 points on the season, the Finnish-born winger is well on his way to a third consecutive 60-point season.

More News
Our Latest Stories