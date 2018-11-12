Wild's Mikael Granlund: Secures another win for Minnesota

Granlund produced the game-winning goal to the detriment of host St. Louis on Sunday.

Granlund's third-period tally was his 10th of the season, and the Finn remains Minnesota's leading point-getter with 18. Don't forget about Granny when it's time to set your fantasy lineup.

