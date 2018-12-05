Wild's Mikael Granlund: Sends out two helpers

Granlund dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.

Both of Granlund's assists came on the power play less than a minute away from each other. It's his second straight two-assist game, and Granlund now has 28 points in 26 games, setting him on pace for a career year.

