Wild's Mikael Granlund: Sends out two helpers
Granlund dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.
Both of Granlund's assists came on the power play less than a minute away from each other. It's his second straight two-assist game, and Granlund now has 28 points in 26 games, setting him on pace for a career year.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Charting course at career pace•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Ends goal drought•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Trio of assists in win•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Secures another win for Minnesota•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Going through extreme hot streak•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Scores deciding goal on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...