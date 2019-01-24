Wild's Mikael Granlund: Sets up two power-play goals

Granlund earned two power-play assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche are the superior offensive team by a longshot, but Minnesota was successful on two of six power-play opportunities to flip the script in this one. Granlund continues to thrive in that key special teams situation, amassing 13 points in that spot through 50 games, though he's also jiving to the tune of 11 goals and 17 assists at even strength. Strategize using Granlund around the idea that Minnesota may be overlooked as a team that generally struggles in the attacking zone.