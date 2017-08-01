Wild's Mikael Granlund: Settles on three-year, $17.25 million extension

Granlund (hand) agreed to a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with the Wild on Tuesday, the Star Tribune reports.

The industrious point-packing forward avoids arbitration by reaching this deal with Minnesota. Last season, Granlund established career highs across the board, with 26 tallies and 43 helpers giving him a 15-point jump compared to his 2015-16 campaign. He's also a mainstay on the man advantage, which gives fantasy owners yet another reason to consider drafting him as a No. 2 forward. The Finn could reach an even higher tier by increasing his shot totals -- he accumulated those at a rate of 2.18 per game last regular season, and the pivot's been rehabbing from a broken hand this summer.