Wild's Mikael Granlund: Stays hot in loss to Devils

Granlund scored a goal and added an assist on the power play in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

His 14th tally of the season gave the Wild a seemingly comfortable 4-1 lead midway through the second period, but the wheels came off for the team after that. Granlund now has two goals and nine points in the last nine games, and he's on pace for his third straight season with at least 20 goals and 65 points.