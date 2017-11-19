Wild's Mikael Granlund: Stays hot with helper
Granlund recorded an assist during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
The 25-year-old Finn has been on a hot streak of late with a goal and six points in his last seven games. Granlund is the top forward in Minnesota and will be given every chance to exceed 2016-17's 69-point effort, so play him regularly.
