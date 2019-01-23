Wild's Mikael Granlund: Suffering brutal slump
Granlund failed to record a point in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
Gralnlund fired out of the gate with 12 goals and 39 points in the first 41 games, but now he finds himself on an eight-game pointless streak. He's still getting plenty of opportunities with 21 shots on goal and substantial power-play minutes in that span. The 26-year-old will look to break his recent slump in Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche to avoid entering the All-Star break with a bitter taste in his mouth.
