Wild's Mikael Granlund: Tallies goal in third straight game
Granlund posted a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.
The 26-year-old has scored in three straight and has four goals in the last five games. With this little run, Granlund has five goals and nine points in 10 games to start this season. The bad news, though, is Granlund's shooting percentage sits at 20.8 percent, which is double his career norm. That will undoubtably drop and at some point put Granlund into a scoring slump. With this in mind, it wouldn't be a bad idea to see what Granlund might fetch on the trade market.
