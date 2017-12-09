Wild's Mikael Granlund: Tallies helper Friday

Granlund secured a primary assist in Friday night's 3-2 overtime road win over the Ducks.

Granlund was troubled by a groin injury at the start of the season, but he's operating at close to a point-per-game pace since the calendar flipped to November. He's a recognizable name in the fantasy realm, but removed from the elite class, so consider zoning in on the Finn as a potential value pick against weaker opponents.