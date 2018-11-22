Wild's Mikael Granlund: Trio of assists in win
Granlund bagged three helpers in a 6-4 victory over Ottawa on Wednesday.
Granlund is Minnesota's point leader with 22 in as many games. The 26-year-old Finn is well on his way to a third straight 20-goal, 60-plus point season, and so far has earned every penny of the three-year, $17.25 million ($5.75M annually) contract he signed last offseason. Meanwhile, "Granny" and the Wild will take on Winnipeg this Friday, a team they've yet to play this season.
