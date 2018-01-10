Wild's Mikael Granlund: Turns in another multi-point showing

Granlund scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.

The Finnish winger has now recorded 11 goals and 16 assists through his past 27 games dating back to mid-November, and he's quickly proven that last year's breakout campaign wasn't a fluke. Granlund is also logging career-high minutes (19:14 with 2:56 on the power play) with his highest shots-per-game total (2.71) since entering the league. Surprisingly, there are plenty of fantasy circles where he's still undervalued, so don't be afraid to table offers to acquire Granlund.

