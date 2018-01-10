Wild's Mikael Granlund: Turns in another multi-point showing
Granlund scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.
The Finnish winger has now recorded 11 goals and 16 assists through his past 27 games dating back to mid-November, and he's quickly proven that last year's breakout campaign wasn't a fluke. Granlund is also logging career-high minutes (19:14 with 2:56 on the power play) with his highest shots-per-game total (2.71) since entering the league. Surprisingly, there are plenty of fantasy circles where he's still undervalued, so don't be afraid to table offers to acquire Granlund.
More News
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects three assists•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Earns hat trick in win over Preds•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches two points in win•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Notches assist in loss•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Tallies helper Friday•
-
Wild's Mikael Granlund: Lights lamp twice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...