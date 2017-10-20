Wild's Mikael Granlund: Won't play Friday

Granlund (groin) was not among the lines during pregame rushes for Friday's contest against the Jets, indicating that he won't play in the tilt, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Granlund was considered a game-time call for Friday's game, but his absence results in Chris Stewart bumping up to the top line alongside Jason Zucker and Miko Koivu and Landon Ferraro slotting into the top six. He doesn't have to wait long for a chance to return with the team back in action Saturday against the Flames.