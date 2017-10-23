Wild's Mike Reilly: Called up from minors

Reilly was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday.

It was a short stint in the minors for Reilly, who was sent down on Saturday. The Illinois native's addition will provide some depth support on the blue line. The defenseman has garnered an assist in each of his previous three outings, but is not a lock for the game-day lineup and would need to beat out Gustav Olofsson for the final spot on the third pairing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories