Wild's Mike Reilly: Gets second assist of season Thursday

Reilly had an assist and a hit in Thursday's win over Chicago.

Through three games, Reilly has been more productive then last season when he had just one point in 17 games. He's also getting more power-play time with 2:07 of ice time with the man advantage.

