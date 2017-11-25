Wild's Mike Reilly: Gets sixth assist

Reilly had an assist in 10:30 of ice time in Friday's win over Colorado.

Reilly has been productive on offense as he has six assists in 17 games. However, he's struggled at times on the defensive end and has been benched at times. His playing time is inconsistent as a result and he can be sent to AHL Iowa without waivers when the Wild need to make roster moves elsewhere.

