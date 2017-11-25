Wild's Mike Reilly: Gets sixth assist
Reilly had an assist in 10:30 of ice time in Friday's win over Colorado.
Reilly has been productive on offense as he has six assists in 17 games. However, he's struggled at times on the defensive end and has been benched at times. His playing time is inconsistent as a result and he can be sent to AHL Iowa without waivers when the Wild need to make roster moves elsewhere.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...