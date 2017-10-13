Play

Wild's Mike Reilly: Heads to minors

Reilly was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.

Minnesota is thin up front due to several injuries to players in its top-six core, so the Wild sent Reilly to the minors while promoting Luke Kunin to the big club in a corresponding roster move. Reilly has done pretty well, adding two assists with a plus-1 rating over the first three games.

