Wild's Mike Reilly: Healthy scratch again

Reilly was a healthy scratch in Saturday's shootout loss to the Ducks.

Reilly has been stuck on the bench as he's played in just four of the Wild's last 14 games. He has some upside on offense, but he needs to improve on the defensive end to carve out a steady role.

