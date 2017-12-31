Wild's Mike Reilly: Healthy scratch Saturday
Reilly was a health scratch in Saturday's loss at Nashville.
Reilly hasn't had a point in his last 11 games and has just 12 shots on goal. He had started the season strong with five assists in nine games, but has struggled since sandwiched between a few trips to AHL Iowa. He could be headed back to AHL Iowa when several injured players return in the next week or so.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...