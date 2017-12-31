Wild's Mike Reilly: Healthy scratch Saturday

Reilly was a health scratch in Saturday's loss at Nashville.

Reilly hasn't had a point in his last 11 games and has just 12 shots on goal. He had started the season strong with five assists in nine games, but has struggled since sandwiched between a few trips to AHL Iowa. He could be headed back to AHL Iowa when several injured players return in the next week or so.

