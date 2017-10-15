Wild's Mike Reilly: Recalled Saturday
Reilly was recalled from AHL Iowa on Saturday.
The former University of Minnesota Golden Gopher was highly regarded when he signed out of college, but he hasn't made much of an impact at the NHL to this point, logging two goals and 10 points in 49 games. With the Wild not playing until Friday in Winnipeg, it's likely that Reilly heads down to the AHL before the contest.
