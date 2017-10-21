Wild's Mike Reilly: Sent down to minors

Reilly was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Saturday.

With a bevy of banged up forwards, the Wild needed some additional help at center, recalling Cal O-Reilly. Unfortunately for Reilly, that made him the odd man out and he was sent down in a corresponding move. The defenseman has tallied three helpers in his first four appearances this season, which makes his demotion a little surprising. If the club can get healthy, Reilly will likely top the list of potential call-ups to boost the defensive depth.